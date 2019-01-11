NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a house fire in New Albany early Friday.
Firefighters were called to the home on Ridgeway Avenue, in the Silver Hills neighborhood, around 7 a.m.
New Albany Fire Chief Matt Juliot says crews arrived within five minutes of receiving the call, but it took a more than an hour to extinguish the flames.
"It was a fully involved structure fire," Juliot said. They made an initial attack, knocked the fire down."
Juliot said crews did manage to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes, but a car in the driveway was also damaged by the fire.
After firefighters made their way inside, they found the victim inside while searching the home.
"It's never easy, this is probably the worst part of the job, having these types of fires," Juliot said.
No further information about the victim is available at this time.
Fire officials are investigating.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.