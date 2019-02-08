LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died in a crash that shut down one side of I-65 in southern Indiana Thursday night.
It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on I-65 North in Jackson County, just past the Union County Exit.
According to Indiana State Police, a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado got stuck in the median, and the driver, 55-year-old David Buchanan of Michigan, got out and started walking along the road.
As he was walking in the northbound lanes, Buchanan was hit by a Jeep. He died as a result of his injuries.
Police say toxicology results are pending on both Buchanan and the driver of the Jeep.
Indiana State Police closed all northbound lanes for a couple of hours while troopers investigated.
