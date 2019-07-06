LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened early Saturday morning on Chamberlain Lane.
A MetroSafe supervisor says officers responded to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane around 3:20 a.m. The area is near the Ford Truck Plant and not far from Old Lagrange Road.
Police say officers found the motorcyclist dead when they arrived at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
