LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said one person is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Thursday morning.
Police say it happened near the corner of South 18th Street and West Broadway. Initial reports of the shooting came in just before noon.
LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a man was shot by an employee of the deli at that corner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
That employee taken into custody, but witnesses think it was self-defense.
"The owner defended his business by pulling a weapon and shooting the alleged person," said Alonzo Malone Jr., who witnessed the shooting.
Chaos broke out at the scene when tempers flared from family members of the suspect. One was frisked by police earlier only to be detained by the same officers after that outburst.
There is no word of any charges right now.
"You never know when somebody's going to get shot, and I'm just tired of it," Malone said.
