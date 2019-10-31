CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after an apartment fire in southern Indiana.
The Charlestown Fire Department was called to the apartment complex on Maple Drive about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. When firefighters arrived, they found one apartment engulfed in flames.
Charlestown Police Chief Keith McDonald says residents were evacuated, as the fire spread to other units. Most escaped the fire unharmed, but the person in the apartment where the fire started was found dead. Information on the victim has not been released.
There is no word on what started the fire.
Three families have been displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross and city officials are helping them find a place to stay.
