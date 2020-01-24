LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck on Taylorsville Road Friday afternoon.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, it happened just after noon in the southbound lanes of Taylorsville Road. A Chevy Silverado driving near Bowman Field was involved in a crash near Pee Wee Reese Road and kept driving. The driver of the pickup then crashed into the back of delivery truck near Dutchmans Lane.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at University Hospital. No other injuries were reported.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
