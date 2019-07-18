AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person died Thursday night after they ran from an Scott County Sheriff's deputy and crashed into a guardrail.
Indiana State Police said the car refused to stop when pursued by the Scott County Sheriff's Department. After a brief chase, the car ran off State Road 256 in Austin and hit a guardrail. One of the occupants of the car was ejected from the car and died. The other was sent to the hospital, but they're condition is unknown.
All lanes of State Road 256 were closed for several hours while troopers investigated the crash.
