LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hurt in a crash that closed all lanes of Interstate 65 in southern Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.
Indiana State Police said the driver of a white van rear-ended a semi truck that was stopped because of construction.
It happened at about 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Memphis.
The driver of the van was flown by helicopter to the hospital. The semi driver wasn't hurt.
All lanes of I-65 were back open by 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.