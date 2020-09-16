LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person is in critical condition after a reported shooting in south Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a shooting on Interstate 265 near I-65, according to a statement from the department. The officers found a male, age unknown, who had been shot at the scene.
The male was taken to University Hospital and was last reported in "critical but stable condition," LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement.
LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Police said they have no suspects as of Wednesday afternoon.
