LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB News has confirmed that a person in Louisville has died from the West Nile virus.
The disease is carried by mosquitoes.
We don't know who the victim is or where that person lives, but we're working to get that information.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness issued a warning in August that mosquitoes infected with West Nile were found in the 40215 zip code. That zip code includes the Beechmont, Hazelwood and Taylor Berry neighborhoods.
