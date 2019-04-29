BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A person was hit and killed by a semi on I-65 south in southern Indiana early Monday.
Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on I-65 South near the 58 mile marker in Jonesville, Indiana.
Officials said the person who was hit and killed was out of the car on the interstate for an unknown reason.
Dispatchers say the driver of the semi did stop after the crash and was hit by another semi.
The driver of the semi is expected to recover from injuries sustained in that crash.
The interstate was shutdown early Monday morning but did reopen about three hours later.
