LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for information about a shooting late Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened around 11 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 900 block of South Floyd Street near the Louisville Dinner Theater. Police said a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.