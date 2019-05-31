LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in west Louisville Friday morning.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Victory Park and Dr. W J Hodge Street, at around 11 a.m. on May 31, 2019, after reports of a shooting.
That's where investigators found the male victim, who was taken to University Hospital. He is said to be in critical condition.
Police have no suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD (574-5673).
