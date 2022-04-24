LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- A person housed at Louisville Metro Corrections was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency Sunday morning.
Jail officials say a male inmate suffered what they believe was a heart attack, around 7 a.m.
Metro Corrections officers administered CPR and used an AED before EMS arrived, to help save the man's life.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, Daniel Johnson, president of Metro Corrections FOP, says the inmate is in stable condition.
Johnson says if it hadn't been for the quick thinking of the officers, "the outcome would have been completely different."
