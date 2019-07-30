LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is in custody after a chase that involved a Louisville Metro Police vehicle that had been reported stolen.
According to MetroSafe supervisor, police on the scene say the pursuit began Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of Donerail Way and ended on UPS property near Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road.
Authorities have not released the suspect's name nor possible charges that person might be facing.
This story will be updated.
