LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are investigating after a person was killed when their vehicle went over a bridge and into a creek.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to the crash at 2:27 p.m. Friday on Highway 11 at Greenbriar Road.
Deputies said an SUV was traveling southbound on Highway 11 north of Greenbriar Road when it crossed into the northbound lane, over a bridge and into a creek.
The sheriff's office said it does not believe the driver used his brakes. He was killed in the crash. Deputies said no one else was in the vehicle.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.