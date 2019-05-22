LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a fatal crash in the eastbound lanes of I-265 in Floyd County, not far from a massive sinkhole that closed the eastbound lanes early Wednesday.
The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the 4.0 mile marker near Grant Line Road. All eastbound lanes are closed while crews clear the scene.
Details of what happened during the crash and the victim's identity are not yet available.
A sinkhole opened early Wednesday on I-265 East just before the Charlestown Road exit, according to Indiana State Police. All lanes of I-265 in that area could be closed for a couple days, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls. But crews are hoping to get the road opened more quickly.
Traffic is being diverted off at the Charlestown Road exit.
