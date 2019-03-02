LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Indiana are investigating after a deadly crash in Harrison County.
According to a news release from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, it happened Saturday morning near the intersection of Highway 64 NW and Highway 135 NE in New Salisbury. Investigators believe that's where a gray Dodge Journey left the road, hit a culvert and then a hill.
Officials say the SUV then went airborne before it rolled over and came to rest against a fence, with the driver trapped underneath. According to the news release, witnesses told police at the scene that "the vehicle ran off the road for no apparent reason."
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. No one else was in the car. The victim's name has not yet been released.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.