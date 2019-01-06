MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and several others were injured in a two-car crash in Madison, Indiana, Sunday evening.
The crash happened sometime after 7 p.m. on Highway 62, also known as Clifty Drive. Indiana State Police told WDRB a victim from the crash was flown to University Hospital in Louisville by helicopter to be treated for injuries, but their current condition is unknown.
At least two other people involved in the crash were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
It is unclear what led up to the crash. ISP will continue to investigate.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
