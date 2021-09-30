LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "person of interest" in a Thursday evening shooting is facing charges after a standoff with police.
Just after 6:30 p.m., officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fourth Division were notified that a shooting victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, had showed up at UofL's Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for the department, said in a statement.
Police said the victim's injuries were not thought to be life threatening and that he was "alert, conscious and talking" at the hospital.
A person of interest in the shooting was "quickly located," but barricaded himself inside a nearby apartment on Churchman Avenue, which is right by the hospital on Bluegrass Avenue, Smiley said.
LMPD's SWAT Unit responded to the scene where the man was taken into custody without incident sometime after 9 p.m. Smiley said charges against him are pending.
The investigation remains ongoing.
