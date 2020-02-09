LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday evening in the South Louisville neighborhood.
An LMPD spokesperson said 4th Division officers responded to multiple reports of "shots fired" in the area of South 5th Street and Compton Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived on scene, they found a person laying in the street who had been shot. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information about the victim was made available at this time.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.