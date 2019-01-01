LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in a parking lot outside of Cole's Place in West Louisville.
The shooting occurred around 3:15 Tuesday morning at 29th and W. Kentucky Street, according to LMPD. A man in his 20's or 30's was found shot to death near a dumpster, according to police spokesperson Lamont Washington.
Cole's Place was hosting a New Year's Eve Ball Drop Party that was scheduled to end at 4:00 a.m., according to its Facebook page. Investigators have not said whether the shooting had anything to do with that party.
So far, no one has been arrested, and police are still searching for the shooter.
Cole's Place has a long history of shootings and violence. In November, Cole's Place owner John Cole said he would turn in his liquor license and shut down the nightclub aspect of the venue. Cole did say he would open the space for community events.
