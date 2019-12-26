LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has been shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, and LMPD confirms a police officer is involved.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms a person was shot on Euclid Avenue about 2:15 p.m. Thursday. That's in an area off Algonquin Parkway near Colorado Avenue.
Initial reports to dispatchers say Louisville Metro Police are involved in the situation. There is no information on the person's condition or what led up to the shooting.
We have a crew on the scene. This story will be updated.
