LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner was taken to the hospital after a fire in Fisherville early Friday.
Eastwood Fire Chief Tom Arnold says three firefighters were also treated at the scene for minor injuries. We're told the homeowner suffered minor burns, and is expected to recover.
Arnold says the fire started about 6:30 a.m. on Clark Station Road off Shelbyville Road. He says one firefighter became disoriented while fighting the fire, and had to be brought out of the house. Another firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation, and a third firefighter fell through the floor.
All three returned to fighting the fire after being treated.
Arnold says anytime firefighters enter a burning building, there are serious risks.
"In a structure fire, a lot of it could be the smoke, it could be the fact that they're trying to find the entry down into the basement, but once you go into an environment like that, you absolutely cannot see your hand in front of your face."
There's no word yet on what caused the fire, but officials are investigating.
