LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Jeffersonville has done a lot to attract people and businesses downtown, but residents are now saying some areas are too loud.
Some recently held a protest at city hall to draw attention to the issue. Now, city hall has responded.
A three-person task force will look at possible changes to the city's noise ordinance.
"With popularity comes a little noise," Mayor Mike Moore said. "The city has a very outdated noise ordinance. I think it was put in place in 1991, and quite frankly, that car passing behind me right now would have broke the barrier of the decibel level."
Parlour was one of the restaurants that neighbors complained was too loud. It has since stopped playing music.
