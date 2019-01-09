LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Kentucky mother of four has vanished after a night out at a Lexington bar.
According to a report by WKYT, Savannah Spurlock of Richmond, Kentucky was last seen leaving The Other Bar in Lexington with two men on Friday.
Richmond Police say they've interviewed the two men, along with a third person of interest.
Spurlock's family says they're grateful police were able to track down the men.
"Well that's great," said Ellen Spurlock, the missing woman's mother. "I really pray that's an avenue that's going to work out. Because again, we had no idea who these guys were. I still don't know how exactly they're fitting into the equation."
Police say no charges have been filed at this time, and the case remains very active.
The Richmond woman has shoulder-length blond hair and several tattoos, including a rose on her left shoulder.
Spurlock has four children, including 5-week-old twins.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Richmond Police Department at (859) 623-8911.
