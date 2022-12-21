LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of issues, an iconic structure at Cherokee Park could be coming down.
A fence has been up around Hogan's Fountain Pavilion for seven months. Now, a petition to demolish it has been filed over structural concerns.
Online records show an application is being processed by the architectural review committee for revisions, which are due on Feb. 15.
Hogan's Fountain Pavilion closed in May over safety and structural concerns.
The results of a structural assessment study released in November further explained why the structure is unsafe. It shows that problems stem from the original design of the structure, which has copper gutters around the base of their roof.
The study also showed the wood was so rotted, it turned to mulch.
Repairs would cost about $1 million, while the demolition would cost about $55,000. A replacement structure could cost about $500,000.
The pavilion was designated as a local landmark in 2012, so if it's replaced, it would have to go before the Landmarks Commission.
WDRB News reached out the Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation to see what the next steps could be, but have not heard back.
