Petition seeks to tighten laws on animals left out in the cold in Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A petition going around Indiana seeking to get the state law changed that requires just shelter, food and unfrozen water be available if an animal if left out in the cold.
The Indianapolis Animal Control Shelter found a dog frozen to death Wednesday. A zebra in Carroll County also died after being stuck in its own outdoor fencing.
In Marion County, all animals have to be taken inside when it's this cold, or owners face fines. But in other counties, it isn't that strict.
"It started out just trying to get at least 200 signatures, and that happened within an hour," said Karlee Lantze, a veterinary assistant. "We at least need something in place for when we do have cold times like this, that there is something done about it.
More than 4,000 people have signed the petition.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.