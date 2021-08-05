LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The PGA Tour stars of tomorrow are getting "fuzzy" in Sellersburg next week.
The three-day Fuzzy Zoeller Classic tees off Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Covered Bridge Golf Club. The 72-hole event is being sponsored by the town of Sellersburg.
It's the fifth tournament of this year's PGA-sanctioned Forme Tour, a competition for members of PGA Tour Canada, who cannot travel to Canada this year because of the pandemic.
Covered Bridge is already set up for it's first-ever professional tour event, but it's no stranger to the spotlight. From 1996 to 2013, Covered Bridge held the Wolf Challenge Charity Event.
