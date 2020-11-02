LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville needs the public's help to track how COVID-19 is spreading across the city.
A third round of testing for the Co-Immunity Project is now underway. The project involves voluntary testing of Jefferson County residents to figure out who has the virus and who has already had it by detecting antibodies.
Invitations to participate were sent to specific households throughout the county to ensure an accurate representation of the population.
Recipients of those invitations are asked to schedule a test between now and next Saturday.
Related Stories:
- Researchers find COVID-19 infection rates higher in west Louisville than other parts of city
- Phase II of U of L Co-Immunity Project seeks more participation to accurately gauge COVID-19 statistics
- U of L study shows COVID-19 may be more widespread in Louisville than originally thought
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.