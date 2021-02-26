LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A leader of Louisville's food scene has died.
Philip Masterson died Thursday at the age of 89. He was the patriarch of the Masterson's Catering and founder of the Captain's Quarters restaurant in Prospect.
Masterson provided catering for countless weddings, banquets and community events in Louisville for decades. He was also past president of the Kentucky Restaurant Association.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Highlands Funeral Home.
Funeral services are planned for March 3 at 10 a.m.
