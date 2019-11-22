LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Phoenix-based company is opening a second Indiana call center that will be staffed by female prisoners.
Televerde will hold a grand opening ceremony for its Madison Correctional Facility location on Dec. 6. The company said in its second-quarter report that it initially will staff the Indiana facility with 30 people, with “plans to accelerate in the new calendar year.”
Televerde has been operating a similar center in Rockville, a small town in west-central Indiana, since 2015. That center employs 90 female prisoners. Five of the company’s nine call centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70% of Televerde’s global workforce of more than 600.
The prisoners perform work functions in fields including IT, sales, marketing and human resources. That means they get job skills while in prison and may have an easier time transitioning when their incarceration ends.
Televerde provides sales and marketing support for companies including Pulse Secure, Adobe-Marketo and SAP. It said it is “committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals.”
