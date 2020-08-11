LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A children's march advocating for justice for Breonna Taylor was held in Louisville Tuesday.
Children were encouraged to make signs, bring noise makers, bubbles and glow sticks during the "smallidarity march."
"The innocence of the kids' voices sometimes are heard through everything," a mother at the march, Stephanie Hare said. "And maybe the innocence of the kids will touch somebody's heart to change their mind."
One of the marchers, Skylar Profumo, says she was Breonna Taylor's neighbor.
"She bought candy bars from me, and so I got to know her, and now she's gone," Profumo said.
The children marched from McDonalds on Bardstown Road to the Tyler Park neighborhood.
