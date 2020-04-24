LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A family in New Albany, Indiana, has taken chalk art to a whole new level.
Shawn Graef's said his 15-year old asked if he could color the bricks of their New Albany home with chalk.
The family began with one wall -- but the project expanded to eventually include the whole house. The family said it took about four days and 250 pieces of chalk.
The rainbow art is catching the attention of community members, many of whom have stopped by to snap a picture.
"I've been taking pictures through my window of people taking pictures of the house, but it's been all day long," Graef said. "It's been cool."
The walls are covered by the roof eaves, so the chalk is protected from the rain.
Nonetheless, the art project is temporary: The family plans to eventually remove it with a power-wash.
