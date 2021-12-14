LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After watching hours of storm coverage coming out of western Kentucky his week, Katie Posten was running on little sleep when she walked out to her car parked outside her West Street home in New Albany, Indiana.
She noticed something stuck to the window.
"It was actually really wet, and that's how it was sticking to the car," Posten said.
It was a picture of a woman and a little boy. Posten started to wonder.
"Given that the tornado had come through, and there had been so much destruction, I immediately put two and two together that it was probably from someone's home that had been destroyed," she said.
Posten posted about it on social media.
"A friend of a friend of who knows, who saw it, knew someone with the same last name and tagged him in my post," she said. "And about a half-hour later, he responded and said, 'Yeah, that's my family. That came from Dawson Springs.'"
The house was ravaged by a tornado some 170 miles away from Posten's.
"Who's to say what path it took to actually get here," Posten said. "It definitely crossed the Ohio River."
Stories like hers are coming from all around Kentuckiana. Gary Holloway drove back on his acres of land, off South Pope Lick Road in east Louisville, and spotted Mindy Rickard's staff ID from Muhlenberg County Schools.
"How did it get here?" he wondered.
Holloway's wife got in touch, and plans are in the works to mail the ID back to Rickard.
"We're glad to help them," he said.
Our personal belongings and the pictures of those we love are what make a house a home. Posten and Holloway will play an important role in making those hurting feel like more than victims, just by returning the things they lost in a storm of a lifetime.
To see the Facebook page connection tornado victims with their lost belongings, click here.
