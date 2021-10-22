UofL Health NICU child in Halloween Costume (2020)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health shared pictures Friday of its NICU babies all decked out in their precious Halloween costumes!

One was a little Louisville Slugger dressed for a ballgame, complete with a knitted hat.

One baby is dressed as a minion.

One sweet girl was decked out in curlers and a bathrobe.

There's a little Disney magic with a Mickey Mouse and a Minnie Mouse, both with the special mouse ears.

One baby was sporting a peacock costume with feathers another baby was ready for the ball, dresses to the nines as a princess.

Dressing up the babies is an annual tradition in the NICU.

All of the costumes are donated, and the pictures are given to the families.

