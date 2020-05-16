LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Phyllis George, a former Kentucky first lady and Miss America, has died at age 70.
George was married to former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr., the state's 55th governor, and served as the first lady from 1979-1983. Her death was confirmed in a Facebook post from her stepson, John Y. Brown III.
According to a report from the Lexington Herald-Leader, George died of a blood disorder Thursday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.
"So very, very sad that someone whose light shone so brightly for so long and who was such an engaging and dear friend to so many is no longer with us," Brown III said in the Facebook post. "To me, Phyllis was simply a family member who I loved very much and I am struggling mightily to imagine the world without her beautiful smile and equally beautiful soul."
George and Brown Jr. divorced in 1998, according to the Herald-Leader. They had two children together, Lincoln and Pamela.
Born in June 1949 in Denton, Texas, George won Miss Texas in 1970 and went on to claim the Miss America crown in 1971.
According to a report from ESPN, George was "the first female sportscaster to work at a major TV network" when she was hired at CBS in 1974. She was named a co-host for CBS' "The NFL Today" in 1975.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear offered his condolences to George's family in a statement tweeted out Saturday evening.
"I was blessed to know Phyllis and her family. Her connection with Kentucky runs deep," Beshear said in the statement. "As First Lady of the Commonwealth, she was beloved for her vision and oversight in renovating the state treasure that is the Governor's Mansion and her efforts to promote folk art in America. Our thoughts and prayers are especially with her children, Lincoln and Pamela."
Our thoughts and prayers are with Phyllis's children and family. ^AB pic.twitter.com/kzd2xcg5PM— Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) May 16, 2020
During a May 2014 tour of the Governor's Mansion, former first lady Jane Beshear told WDRB News that George saw the home through a major renovation during her husband's term as governor.
"French government had a big influence in Kentucky history," Jane Beshear said. "[George] really felt the inside needed to reflect what the outside portrayed, so they spent a lot of time and effort and their own money to make the trips and purchase the furnishings that are here and I think it makes it so beautiful."
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said "George represented Kentucky beautifully."
"I am so happy she made this Commonwealth her home," Coleman added in the tweet. "My thoughts are with her family today as they reflect on her memory."
First Lady Phyllis George represented Kentucky beautifully and I am so happy she made this Commonwealth her home. My thoughts are with her family today as they reflect on her memory. pic.twitter.com/OSXulemefF— Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman (@LtGovColeman) May 16, 2020
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.