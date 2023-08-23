LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The pickleball courts at Des Pres Park will be closed for two weeks for resurfacing.
Louisville Metro Parks said the closure will start on Aug. 30 at the park on Lowe Road. There are three pickleball courts at the park.
"The excessive amount of play has worn the surface to a point where a new acrylic surface is necessary," Jason Canuel, assistant director of infrastructure and engineering, said in a news release.
The courts are expected to be back open for play on Sept. 13.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.