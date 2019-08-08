LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will celebrate breastfeeding with a picnic.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is hosting a Picnic in the Park event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Breslin Park to commemorate National Breastfeeding Month, which hails breastfeeding as the best source of nutrition for infants.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that infants be exclusively breastfed for the first six months to lower the risk of everything from ear infections to obesity.
The free picnic will feature information tables along with food, face painting, inflatables, crafts and giveaways.
Other sponsors of the event include Baptist Health Hospital, University of Louisville Hospital, Norton Hospital, Healthy Babies Louisville, Louisville Healthy Start, Play Cousins and Mama to Mama.
