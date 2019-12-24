LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Breaks Interstate Park, which borders Kentucky and Virginia, plans to build North America's longest pedestrian swinging bridge.
The 725-foot bridge would cross the Russell Fork River to connect the park's Virginia and Kentucky sides, according to news reports.
A Virginia state grant of up to $433,000 will help fund the bridge. The park has an additional $326,000 earmarked for the project.
Construction is expected to start in 2020 and finish in 2021.
