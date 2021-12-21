LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Corrections underwent a large-scale jail search focused on drug and contraband detection on Tuesday.
According to Steve Durham, Assistant Director of Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, the jail in downtown Louisville used a limited movement schedule as part of a day-long initiative called "Operation Clean Sweep."
Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark says officers conducted a thorough pat-down search of every inmate, along with a review of inmate housing units, sworn and civilian staff.
Officers used a detention grade body scanner to detect contraband concealed within a body cavity, Clark said.
"We conduct random searches of inmates, their housing units every day," Clark said in a news release. "Unannounced searches of this size happen randomly throughout the years and are best practice safety measures."
Officials found two cell phones on contract workers, which are prohibited inside the detention facility. Officers also found lighters, tobacco, pieces of metal, pills and medications.
"Some of those items, like prescription pills, may appear relatively harmless but can hoarded and then misused with a deadly outcome," Clark said.
Officials say cell phones could be obtained by inmates, which could result in threatening victims or using it as a weapon to assault others.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.