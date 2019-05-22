HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pilot arrested at Louisville's airport in connection with a 2015 triple murder in southern Kentucky was in court on Wednesday.
Christian Martin pleaded not guilty to complicity to murder, arson, tampering with physical evidence and other charges at his arraignment in Christian County Circuit Court in Hopkinsville.
The 51-year-old was a pilot for PSA Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, when he was arrested at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on May 11. Martin has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.
Martin was indicted by a grand jury in the deaths of Calvin Phillips, his wife Pamela and Edward Dansereau. According to authorities, on or around Nov. 18, 2015, Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home in Pembroke, Kentucky. Pamela Phillips and Dansereau were found a few miles away in a corn field inside Pamela Phillips' car, which was burned. Pembroke is not far from the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
Following the murders, authorities say Martin moved from Christian County to North Carolina, where he had been living at the time he was indicted.
The judge set the next hearing for July 10. Martin is being held without bond.
