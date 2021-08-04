LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A helicopter spraying crops in Cordyon, Indiana, Wednesday afternoon crashed into a cornfield, according to Indiana State Police.
The Bell 206 helicopter hit power lines Wednesday afternoon before crashing into a field on Big Indiana Road Northeast in Harrison County around 2:30 p.m., according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.
ISP spokesman Carey Huls said police received a call about the crash around 4 p.m.
The pilot, who was the only person in the helicopter, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
The FAA is expected to release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the site. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board and ISP are investigating the crash.
