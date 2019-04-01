LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of pinwheels are being used to help raise awareness about child abuse.
A pinwheel garden has been planted at Norton Children's Hospital for Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Kentucky has the highest abuse rate in the country, with 22 out of every 1,000 being victims of abuse. Indiana has the second highest.
"If you know something is going on, or if you suspect something is going on, we are obligated as citizens to call the hotline," said Erika Janes, Prevention and Wellness Coordinator, and Registered Nurse for Norton Children's Hospital. "You don't have to have the whole picture. But if you think something is going on, call. You may be the one who stops something tragic from happening."
Officials also urge people to wear blue in support of Child Abuse Awareness Month.
