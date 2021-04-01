LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem.
For the third year in a row, Kentucky has the highest child abuse rate in the country. A just-released report shows the Bluegrass state had more than 20,000 abuse cases in 2019. Indiana's abuse rate actually went down, but the state has the nation's highest death rate.
"The pinwheels are supposed to represent children's joy and childhood and that they deserve to have a childhood and it's important to preserve that," said Jennie Green.
Experts have said they are worried the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a spike in child abuse because of unemployment, stress and families being cooped up at home. The pandemic also isolates children from schools and other places that could recognize possible abuse.
1 of 10
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
April is child abuse prevention month, and Norton Children's Hospital is planting pinwheels to bring awareness to the problem. April 1, 2021
If you suspect child abuse, you must report it by law. In Kentucky, call (877) KYSAFE1 (597-2331) and in Indiana, call (800) 800-5556. You can remain anonymous. To learn more about how to prevent child abuse, visit DontHurtChildren.com