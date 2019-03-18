LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pioneerof the Nile, sire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, has died at the age of 13.
That's according to a post on the official website of WinStar Farm.
Farm officials say the horse bred a mare Monday morning and began acting uncomfortably once he was taken back to his stall. He died while being taken to a clinic.
"We are all extremely saddened by the loss of Pioneerof the Nile. He was a superior physical specimen, a Triple Crown Sire, and a unique personality. All of us at WinStar are heartbroken," said Elliott Walden, a spokesperson for WinStar Farm.
In addition to American Pharoah, Pioneerof the Nile is the sire of two 2-year-old male Eclipse Award winners and two Breeders' Cup winners from his first four crops to race.
Pioneerof the Nile was also a leading sire of his generation for the past three years.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.