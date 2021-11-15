LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Columbus police say they made an unsettling discovery Sunday night when a pipe bomb was found near a golf course.
According to a news release, officers with the Columbus Police Department were sent to the Greenbelt Golf Course at 1000 North Gladstone Avenue at about 6 p.m. Sunday, after someone said they'd found what they believed to be a pipe bomb in a nearby ditch.
Members of the agency's Hazardous Devices Unit were able to disable the pipe bomb, according to the police.
No one was injured. Police say no other pipe bombs were found, and there is not believed to be any additional danger to the public.
Anyone with any information on how the pipe bomb got there or who was responsible is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.