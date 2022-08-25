LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic switch on Interstate 65 near Sellersburg is set to begin Friday night.
Crews are working on a $5 million large pipe replacement project at Camp Run Creek to relieve flooding in the area.
Starting at 11 p.m. Friday, northbound traffic will be moved from the existing crossover back to the northbound lanes.
Then at 11 p.m. Saturday, crews will move southbound I-65 traffic over to the northbound side. Temporary restrictions are expected to be removed by 6 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28).
That will allow crews to start construction beneath the southbound lanes.
