LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Eastern plans to have two pipelines that were damaged in the explosion earlier this month in Lincoln County up and running by the beginning of next month.
The company said, depending on when it gets regulatory approval, one of its lines could be back in service by this weekend. Construction on the other line could wrap up by the end of the month or the beginning of September.
On Aug. 1, a gas pipeline exploded, killing 58-year-old Lisa Derringer and hurting five others. The explosion and fire shook homes, destroyed buildings and scorched the ground over hundreds of feet, burning cars out and turning yards black.
The fire from that blast burned a roughly quarter-mile area, consuming trees and vegetation. A man living near the site had third-degree burns over 75 percent of his body, according to a federal report.
