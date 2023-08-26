LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people gathered at Waterfront Park in downtown Louisville to listen to Pitbull on Saturday night.
The American rapper performed at the Great Lawn. The gates opened around 5 p.m. for general admission and standing room only. There was also a VIP area.
Fans were dressed in their best concert outfits to see the Grammy-winning rapper.
"Yesterday after it started storming I was kind of scared for today but now luckily the sun is shining," said Sheila Barrera. "It is like they knew we needed this weather."
"After a tornado last night there is nothing more than I want to do than to see Pitbull and I want to see it with my girlfriends and I want to dance and have a great time and feel like I am in college again," said Nikki Huyear said.
Pitbull is known for songs like "Gasolina", "Timber", "Fireball", "Give Me Everything" and "Time of Our Lives." He began his career in the early 2000s recording Latin hip hop.
